Police: Man on stolen motorcycle killed in Westport crash

WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man who was driving a stolen motorcycle died after crashing on a highway in Westport on Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a serious crash involving a motor vehicle and a motorcycle at the intersection of American Legion Highway and Gifford Road around 8:55 a.m. found a banged up 2012 Suzuki GSXR and a damaged 2013 Hyundai, according to the Westport Police Department.

The motorcyclist, 28-year-old Paul LaFrance, was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Investigators later determined LaFrance was operating a motorcycle that was reported stolen in Somerset on July 5, officials said.

LaFrance was said to speeding through the intersection when he collided with a vehicle that was heading south.

The fatal motorcycle crash marks the second on the highway in as many weeks.

Police are urging motorists to check their mirrors and blind spots due to an influx in bikers on the roads during the summer.

The crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)