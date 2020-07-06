MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man out on bail ran from officers following a car pursuit in Manchester, New Hampshire early Friday morning, police said.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Bridge Street around 12:20 a.m. after noticing it drifting over the dashed lines, according to Manchester police.

The driver did not immediately pull over and led police on a short, low-speed pursuit, police added.

The vehicle eventually stopped on Overlook Street before the Derryfield County Club, at which point a man, later identified as 25-year-old Todd Bernatchez, of Manchester, got out of the car and allegedly ran toward Amherst Street.

A police K-9 searched the area and located Bernatchez’s clothing, police said.

Bernatchez was reportedly found at a home on Amherst Street, where he was arrested.

It was learned that Bernatchez was out on bail, according to police.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Manchester Circuit Court on charges of disobeying a police officer and resisting arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)