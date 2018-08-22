YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man fell unconscious from an apparent drug overdose while pushing an infant in a carriage Monday afternoon in West Yarmouth, police said.

Yarmouth police officers and fire personnel responded to Coolidge Road just before 4:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a person passed out face down on the ground with a baby crying in a nearby carriage.

The man gained consciousness upon the officers’ arrival and declined medical treatment, police said.

He was placed into protective custody and transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

The mother of the baby was notified, as well as the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

Yarmouth police encourage anyone struggling with addiction or anyone with information about illegal drug distribution or use to contact detectives at 508-775-0445 extension 2134 or email us at info@yarmouthpolice.com.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)