Police: Man pack U-Haul van with clothes stolen from donation bin in Hamilton

HAMILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men are facing charges after stealing clothes from a donation bin in Hamilton Saturday, police said.

An officer on patrol at the Hamilton Convenience Store on Bay Road at 4:15 a.m. saw a U-Haul van with its side doors open parked up against a set of clothing donation bins, police said. The men inside allegedly told the officer they were driving back to Brockton from Beverly when they decided to donate a bag of clothes, but the entire cargo area of the van was allegedly stuffed with trash bags containing clothes.

Manuel Louro of Brockton was charged with breaking and entering of a depository, larceny of more than $1,200, conspiracy, driving without a license and impeded operation. The two passengers will be summonsed at a later date, police said.

