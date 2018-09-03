Police: Man passed out behind wheel wakes up, tries to run down Worcester firefighters

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A Worcester man who police say was passed out behind the wheel of his car Sunday is accused of intentionally trying to run over a pair of firefighters when he woke up.

Emergency crews responding to the area of 765 Main St. for a report of a person passed out in a vehicle around 5 p.m. found a man, later identified as 29-year-old Kristopher Nater, behind the wheel.

As firefighters approached Nater’s vehicle, police say he woke up, stepped on the gas and drove directly at them, hitting one firefighter as they jumped out of the way.

There was no immediate word on the severity of the firefighter’s injuries.

Nater fled the scene but was arrested a short while in the area of Hernon Street. He had an active warrant and did not have a license to operate a motor vehicle, according to police.

Nater is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle), hindering a firefighter in the performance of duty, operating to endanger, operating after suspension of license.

He will be arraigned in Worcester District Court at a later date.

