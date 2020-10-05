Police: Man pepper-sprayed officer after shattering cruiser’s window

(WHDH) — A man is facing criminal charges after officials say he smashed the window of a police cruiser and pepper-sprayed an officer who was sitting inside on Sunday.

An officer doing paperwork in his cruiser in the area of South Corbett Avenue and South Lane Street in Portland, Oregon, around 9:40 a.m. was approached by 41-year-old John Russell, who bashed the patrol car’s back window and pepper-sprayed the interior before fleeing the scene, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The officer was able to call for help and Russell was tracked down about six blocks from the scene, police said.

Russell was said to be found in possession of window punch tools, pepper spray, throwing knives, a laser pointer, a slingshot, and rocks.

An investigation revealed that Russell had been allegedly following the officer prior to the attack.

Russell was booked on charges including assaulting a public safety officer, aggravated harassment, and criminal mischief.

He is being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)