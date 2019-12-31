Police: Man picking up bag for friend who fled MBTA officers arrested on warrants of his own

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is under arrest for an outstanding warrant after trying to retrieve some of his friend’s belongings at an MBTA station after the friend evaded his own arrest, police said.

Officers approached a man with a warrant for his arrest at the Aquarium station but the man fled, dropping his belongings, police said. A short time later another man came to pick up the belongings, saying they belonged to his friend.

When officers questioned the man, later identified as James Maguire, 48, they found he was wanted on several charges as well, including assault with a dangerous weapon. Maguire was arrested.

