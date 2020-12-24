Police: Man pistol-whips clerk, robs Tewksbury convenience store

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man who robbed a Tewksbury convenience store at gunpoint and pistol-whipped the clerk early Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of an armed robbery at the Circle K on Andover Street at 2:30 a.m. were told a man robbed the store and hit the clerk in the head with a handgun, police said.

The suspect was described as a 5 foot 9 inch Asian man wearing a mask and latex gloves, a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and white sneakers. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-851-7373.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)