WINDERMERE, Fla. (WHDH) — A man is facing criminal charges after police say he placed his phone on the bottom of a shopping cart and recorded under women’s dresses as he walked through a grocery store in Florida.

John Mehalovich, 56, of Windermere, was arrested Wednesday on charges including possession of child pornography, video voyeurism, stalking, and battery, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“On several occasions, Mehalovich used the camera on his cell phone to record video under women’s dresses,” the sheriff’s wrote in a news release. “He placed the camera at the bottom of a grocery cart and followed the women around while they shopped.”

Detectives also found images of violent sexual acts against children on Mehalovich’s phone, the sheriff’s office added.

An investigation remains ongoing.

