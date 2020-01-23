Police: man placing white supremacy stickers around Brookline arrested for vandalism

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Norwood man was arrested for vandalism after police say he was spotted placing white supremacy stickers on city property in Brookline.

An officer responding to a report of suspicious activity Davis Avenue on Tuesday found a person who said they witnessed the suspect place a sticker reading “NOT STOLEN CONQUERED.

PATRIOTFRONT.US.” on the back of a “No Parking” sign on the street, according to police.

The suspect, described as white male carrying a piece of luggage while wearing a dark jacket and hood, was seen smoking in a nearby park and was questioned by an officer, according to police.

The man, identified as Noah William Bogosh, 22, explained he had just put a sticker on nearby trashcan in the park, according to police. That sticker read “BETTER DEAD THAN RED. PATRIOTFRONT.US” with a depiction of a red communist symbol with a blue arrow going through it, police said.

The Parks Department was contacted to remove the stickers, which are tied to Patriot Front – a group classified as a white supremacist, neo-Nazi and neo-fascist group, according to police.

Bogosh was placed under arrest and is facing two counts of vandalism of property and a received a citation for public consumption of marijuana, police said.

