LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accidentally shot a 15-year-old girl in Lynn while playing around with a gun, not realizing there was a round on the chamber, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot on North Common Terrace around 7:30 p.m. found the teen suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the stomach, according to Lynn police. She was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she is expected to be OK.

Police said a man was playing with a gun inside a friend’s apartment nearby and didn’t realize the gun was loaded. Police said they found the gun outside the home.

Michael Tate, 23, faces charges of carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a license, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

No additional information was immediately available.

