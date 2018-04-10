Police: Man points BB gun at car during road rage incident in Salem, NH

SALEM, NH (WHDH) — A man accused of an armed road rage incident in Salem, New Hampshire is out on bail.

Officers responded to Route 28 Friday just after 6:45 p.m.

Police said 31-year-old Brandon Heath brandished what appeared to be a dark-colored handgun at a vehicle after failing to merge into another lane.

Both cars continued down the road and Heath allegedly pointed the gun at the victim again in the area of the 99 Restaurant.

Officers checked the surrounding area and located the suspected car parked near Sears at the Mall at Rockingham Park.

Police said that officers observed a handgun on the rear passenger seat and eventually made contact with the operator of the vehicle.

They located two guns in the car, which turned out to be realistic looking BB guns, police added.

Heath allegedly indicated that he was involved in a road rage incident earlier in the evening and thought the other driver was the aggressor.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Heath Saturday who reportedly turned himself in.

Heath was processed on two counts of criminal threatening and released on $1,500 personal recognizance.

