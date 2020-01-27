Police: Man posed as high school student on social media, sexually assaulted young victims

(WHDH) — A 26-year-old man is facing criminal charges after he posed as a high school student on social media and sexually assaulted two young victims, authorities said.
Lafayette A. Castillo, of Beaverton, Oregon, was indicted Friday on charges including two counts of first-degree rape, attempted rape, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, five counts of second-degree sexual abuse, and two counts of third-degree sodomy, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Castillo used Snapchat and Instagram to pose as a high school student so he could talk with children online, detectives said. He then allegedly met up with two victims, ages 12 and 14, and sexually assaulted them.
A judge ordered Castillo held on $1.5 million bail.
Anyone with information on Castillo or can help identify other potential victims is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 503-846-2700.
