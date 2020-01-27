Police: Man posed as high school student on social media, sexually assaulted young victims

(WHDH) — A 26-year-old man is facing criminal charges after he posed as a high school student on social media and sexually assaulted two young victims, authorities said.

Lafayette A. Castillo, of Beaverton, Oregon, was indicted Friday on charges including two counts of first-degree rape, attempted rape, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, five counts of second-degree sexual abuse, and two counts of third-degree sodomy, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Castillo used Snapchat and Instagram to pose as a high school student so he could talk with children online, detectives said. He then allegedly met up with two victims, ages 12 and 14, and sexually assaulted them.

A judge ordered Castillo held on $1.5 million bail.

Anyone with information on Castillo or can help identify other potential victims is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 503-846-2700.

This man posed as a high school student on #Snapchat and #Instagram to meet kids. 26-year-old Lafayette Castillo now in jail for sex crimes against two kids, ages 12 and 14. Know about other victims? Call our 24/7 line at 503-846-2700 more here: https://t.co/Y8zpXqxFMV pic.twitter.com/MsI8jvHNqV — WCSO Oregon (@WCSOOregon) January 26, 2020

