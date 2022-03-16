A 30-year-old man is facing charges after authorities say he impersonated a state trooper and attempted to pay a woman for sexual acts.

Mohammed Elawad, of Norwood, was arrested and charged with paying for sexual conduct and impersonating a police officer after a multi-agency police investigation near Mass. Ave and Melnea Cass Blvd in Boston. Elawad reportedly told the woman that he was a state trooper and threatened to arrest her if she did not comply with his demands, according to police.

The woman was able to flee from Elawad’s vehicle, police said.

After Elawad’s arrest, troopers and officers from The Massachusetts State Police High Risk Victims Unit and the Boston Police Human Trafficking Task Force located evidence in his car corroborating the allegation that he was falsely claiming to be a law enforcement officer, including police stickers and certain clothing.

Also arrested in the same operation was Charles Saia, 70, of Waltham, who was charged with paying for sexual conduct, distribution of a Class B narcotic, and possession of a Class B narcotic.

Both men were booked at Boston Police District 2 and were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

