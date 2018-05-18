Police: Man posing as Uber driver tried to lure Stoughton student into car

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Stoughton are searching for a man who tried to lure a high school student into his car Friday morning while posing as an Uber driver, officials said.

The suspect, who was said to be driving a white crossover SUV, approached the girl in the area of Mill Street, according to police.

The student refused the offer, but the man continued to badger her, police said. The girl ultimately fled the area and returned home.

The man is described as middle eastern, with a heavy accent, a beard, and mustache.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is asked to contact the Stoughton Police Department at 781-344-2424.

Police are investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)