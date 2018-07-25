Police: Man pretended to be Bruins owner for favors

WILTON, Conn. (WHDH) — Police in Connecticut have arrested a man accused of pretending to be the owner of the Boston Bruins in exchange for favors and, at one point, to get out of a traffic ticket.

Officials say Jeffrey Jacobs, 37, of Wilton, Connecticut and White Plains, New York, was arrested Sunday and charged with criminal impersonation.

Police say they received a complaint from Bruins owners that a man was telling people he was the owner of the team in order to get favors and work done on his home.

According to the Norwalk Hour, Jacobs lied about his identity in order to get the owner of a tree service company, who was a Bruins fan, to do some work for him. He then told the company to bill the Bruins for the services.

In another instance, police reportedly said Jacobs had lied about his identity in an attempt to get out of a traffic ticket last year.

Jacobs was released on $5,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on July 30.

