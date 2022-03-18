BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say a man who was wanted in connection with a carjacking on Thursday was taken into custody after he was pulled from the Boston Harbor.

Officers were called to Beach Street in Chinatown around 4:20 p.m. after a man said he saw the suspect climbing into the driver’s seat of his parked car, according to a release issued by the department.

The owner of the car told police he tried to stop the suspect from driving away and was dragged for a short distance. He suffered several scratches and bruises in the process and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators were able to grab an image of the suspect from nearby traffic cameras and not long after, received another call to respond to Love Joy Wharf where a man was in the water.

He was brought to safety and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The stolen car was recovered near the Steriti Memorial Rink and it was determined that the man pulled from the harbor was the same man who stole the car.

He is due to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on carjacking and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury charges.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)