Police: Man pulled over for texting and driving in Cambridge had loaded gun, cocaine in car

CAMBRIDGE, MAINE (WHDH) - A man is facing gun and drug charges after officers pulled him over for texting and driving and found cocaine and a loaded handgun in his car Sunday, Cambridge police said.

Officers patrolling in Harvard Square at 11 a.m. pulled over a car because the driver was texting and driving, police said. They allegedly found a loaded handgun, ammunition, crack cocaine and a scale in the car.

Alexander Gonzales, 26, of Cambridge, was charged with possession of a large-capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, possessing a gun without a license, possessing ammunition without a license, driving without a license and texting while driving.

