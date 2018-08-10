Police: Man pulled over in Maine kills himself before body found in trunk

GARDINER, MAINE (WHDH) — A man pulled over by police in Gardiner, Maine Thursday shot and killed himself before troopers found a dead body in the trunk.

The driver, who was stopped by driving erratically on Interstate 295 about 4:45 p.m, immediately got out of the vehicle and shot himself, state police said. During a subsequent investigation, state police say they found a dead body in his trunk.

Both bodies were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta for autopsies and examination.

State police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

