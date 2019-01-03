Police: Man punched, fatally stabbed cat before taking photo

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with fatally stabbing a kitten, taking a photo of the animal and throwing it in the trash has been held without bail.

The Salem News reports that 43-year-old Peter Rice, of Salem, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges including animal cruelty and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Police arrested Rice on Tuesday after a woman sent police an image of the stabbed kitten her boyfriend had received from Rice. Investigators say Rice initially denied knowing about a cat his girlfriend had been watching for a neighbor.

Police say Rice later told investigators he had punched and stabbed the cat after it scratched him.

His court-appointed attorney said Rice was asking to be sent to a Veterans Administration hospital for treatment in lieu of being held in jail.

