WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Shrewsbury man allegedly punched a gas station customer in the head before repeatedly kicking him in Worcester late Saturday night.

Officers responding to a report of a fight at the Shell gas station on Grove Street just after 11:30 p.m. learned that a man attacked a customer in the store, according to Worcester police.

They observed a man matching the suspect’s description, later identified as Bryan Favuzza, 32, and placed him into custody, police said.

Officers also found blood on the floor and merchandise inside the gas station, as well as a 32-year-old man who was visibly injured and missing his phone, police added.

They watched surveillance video of the incident, which reportedly showed store employees asking Favuzza to leave as he argued with them.

He appeared to threaten an employee with a punch before he suddenly attacked another customer, police said.

Favuzza allegedly knocked the victim down by punching him in the head before he kicked him in the head multiple times while he was on the ground.

Favuzza was placed under arrest and the victim’s cellphone was found in Favuzza’s pocket, according to police.

When officers walked him to the cruiser, Favuzza allegedly pulled away in an attempt to escape.

He continued to resist and be uncooperative in the cell room, police said.

Favuzza faces charges of unarmed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — shod foot, assault and battery, and resisting arrest.

