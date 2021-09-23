(WHDH) — Police are reportedly searching for a man who punched a nurse in the face for vaccinating his wife without asking for his permission.

The suspect walked into a pharmacy in Sherbrooke, a city in the Canadian province of Quebec, on Monday to confront the nurse after learning that she had given the COVID-19 vaccine to his wife, Reuters reported.

“Our suspect went directly into the office and began to yell at the nurse,” a police spokesman told the news outlet.

The suspect, upset that his wife was vaccinated “without his authorization,” then struck the nurse in the face, the spokesman added.

It’s not clear if the suspect opposed vaccinations.

