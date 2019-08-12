Police: Man punched, slapped elderly passenger after threatening MBTA trolley operator

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 26-year-old Boston man is facing an assault and battery charge after police say he punched and slapped an elderly passenger after he grew irate with an MBTA trolley operator who told him that he could not bring a bicycle on board.

Officers responding to Butler station on Saturday night learned Aaron Callender-Maloney had threatened the operator and stated, “Don’t think I’m going to let that slide,” according to Transit police.

Police say Maloney went on to remove his shirt and “took a position close to the operator.”

A 77-year-old passenger then reportedly tried to calm Maloney and diffuse the situation but he allegedly struck the victim with a closed fist and slapped him twice.

Officers later tracked down Maloney, still shirtless, and arrested him on River Street.

In a tweet, Transit police called Maloney a “disgusting phony tough guy.”

An investigation is ongoing.

A disgusting phony tough guy + determined TPD officers ='s arrest for Assaulting an Elderly person. #MBTA https://t.co/MMDXNodHoV — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) August 12, 2019

