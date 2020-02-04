Police: Man punches Cambridge parking officer in face, shoves ticket down his shirt

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man is facing charges after attacking a parking officer giving him a ticket in Cambridge Monday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of an assault on Appian Way and Brattle Street at 3:50 p.m. found a man who allegedly hit a parking control officer in the face, shoved a parking ticket down his jacket, and threatened him, police said.

The man will be summonsed to Cambridge District Court on charges of assault and battery of a public employee, threatening to commit a crime and mutilation of a parking ticket.

