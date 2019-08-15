Police: Man punted dog 15 feet into air, punched lifeguard during beach rampage

(WHDH) — A homeless man is facing criminal charges after police say he punted a dog 15 feet into the air and punched a lifeguard during a beach rampage last week.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance at Ormond Beach in Port Hueneme, California, on Aug. 9, learned Dylan McTaggert had punched a lifeguard who tried to intervene after witnessing him attack the dog at random, according to authorities.

Police say McTaggert approached a beachgoer from behind before picking up her small pet and booting it high into the air. The dog reportedly went into shock and was rendered unconscious.

“The small dog, known as Sophie, was kicked with so much force, she was diagnosed with having a collapsed lung and displaced heart,” Port Hueneme police said in a press release.

Lifeguards tried to apprehend McTaggert while the police were contacted but he allegedly grew violent and assaulted one of them.

He was arrested and booked into the Ventura County Jail for fighting in public, assault on a lifeguard, and felony animal cruelty.

A records check indicates McTaggert was on probation for assaulting officers and shoplifting.

The dog is recovering at home under the care of her owner.

Anyone who may have witnessed the attack is asked to contact police at 805-986-6530.

