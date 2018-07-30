Police: Man pushes woman out of car, runs her over

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hanover man is facing charges after officials say he commandeered a woman’s car and ran her over late Saturday night before driving across the lawn at a West Bridgewater church in an effort to elude police.

Officers responding to a report of a woman struck by a car on East Street about 11 p.m. determined the victim was pushed from the vehicle, thrown into the roadway, and ultimately struck by the vehicle as it fled the scene, according to police.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, 44-year-old Eric Gagnon accelerated at a high rate of speed and cut across the lawn of St. Ann’s Church on North Main Street, causing damage along the way, officials said.

Gagnon was arrested after his vehicle came to a stop. He is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, among many other violations.

The woman was taken to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

Gagnon is being held on $50,000 bail. He is slated to be arraigned Monday morning in Brockton District Court.

