PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island say a man pushing two young children in a stroller was hit crossing the street.

WJAR-TV reports the crash happened Tuesday in Providence. Police say the 31-year-old man was in a crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle. Authorities say the man was pushing a six-month-old and a two-year-old in the stroller.

The man and children were treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Authorities say the driver has received a citation.

