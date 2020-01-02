Police: Man put bouncer in headlock during brawl outside NH pub on New Year’s morning

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing a disorderly conduct charge after police say he put a bouncer in a headlock during a brawl outside a pub in Manchester early New Year’s morning.

Officers responding to a report of a confrontation in front of McGarvey’s Pub on Elm Street around 3:50 a.m. found 31-year-old Brandon Pichette, of Manchester, wrestling on the ground with several bouncers, one of whom he had in a headlock, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Pichette was separated from the bouncers and arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Another man was injured after bouncers removed him from the bar and brought him out into the street, police said. Investigators are working to determine how the individual got hurt.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact Manchester police detective Stephen Flynn at 603-792-5551.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

