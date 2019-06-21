Police: Man rams Stoughton cruiser after detectives find drugs stashed in storage units

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Jersey man intentionally crashed into a Stoughton police cruiser in an attempt to evade capture after detectives found fentanyl locked away in a pair of Extra Space storage units on Wednesday, officials said.

Detectives investigating alleged drug activity in the area of 20 Washington St. executed a search warrant at the storage facility and uncovered about 69 grams of fentanyl stashed in a unit, according to the Stoughton Police Department.

After the discovery, detectives were granted a second search warrant and K9 units were called in. An additional three kilograms of fentanyl, along with packaging instruments, were found in a nearby unit, police said.

A surveillance team later spotted Carlos Concepcion, 28, of Newark, drive up to the facility in a Dodge Durango with Tennessee license plates around 7:40 p.m.

Concepcion walked inside one of the storage units, found a copy of a search warrant, and promptly left, according to police. Concepcion then allegedly rammed a police cruiser when marked units converged on the area.

Police say Concepcion was arrested and found with three bags of fentanyl that were similar to the bags detectives found in the storage units.

Concepcion is facing charges including assault and battery with a vehicle, malicious damage, conspiracy to violate drug laws, fentanyl trafficking, and possession with intent to distribute narcotics.

He was ordered held on $500,000 bail pending arraignment in Stoughton District Court.

