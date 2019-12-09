Police: Man ran across Zakim Bridge in attempt to evade capture

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after officials say he ran across the Zakim Bridge, dodging traffic on the northbound and southbound sides of Interstate 93 in an attempt to evade capture on Monday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a pedestrian running through traffic on the bridge just after 6 a.m. attempted to secure a man who took off running across the southbound lanes before entering the northbound side of the highway, according to state police.

The man, whose name has not been released, continued to resist arrest before a trooper was able to corral him in a northbound lane, officials said.

He is slated to be arraigned Monday in Charlestown District Court on charges including trespassing and disorderly conduct.

