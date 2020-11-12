BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man who refused to put a mask on while onboard an MBTA bus coughed on the driver and claimed to have the coronavirus before assaulting him on Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a reported assault in the area of Washington and Lebanon streets around 7:10 p.m. learned that Daniel Rodriguez, 19, boarded an MBTA bus without wearing a mask and when the bus driver asked him to put one on, Rodriguez refused, according to transit police.

The driver asked Rodriguez to get off the bus and Rodriguez allegedly responded by coughing in his face and claiming he had COVID-19.

Rodriguez then said “I’m not getting off the (expletive) bus” before picking up a chalk block and assaulting the driver with it, police said.

Rodriguez allegedly attempted to flee but was stopped and taken into custody for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He was transported to transit police headquarters, where police say they learned he had a warrant out for his arrest out of East Boston District Court for an assault and battery charge.

