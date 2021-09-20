(WHDH) — A man was arrested last week after police say he repeatedly called 911 to tell dispatchers that he was “tired.”

George Schroeder, 61, of Evansville, Indiana, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail last week on charges including prohibited 911 calls, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

“The male caller kept calling in stating that he was tired,” a police report obtained by Newsweek said.

Schroeder was previously arrested on Sept. 11 after he called 911 to report that he was angry with a relative who “was not following his rules,” the news outlet reported.

He has since been ordered to spend 60 days behind bars.

