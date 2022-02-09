BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing a slew of charges after he repeatedly fired a gun into a Cape Cod home, nearly striking young children on Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responding to a report of gunshots being fired into a house on Pitchers Way in Hyannis just before 7 p.m. learned that several rounds had entered the home and nearly struck the occupants, which included young children under the age of 10, according to Barnstable police.

There were no reported injuries.

Christopher Bloniarz, 36, of Yarmouth, was identified as the suspect and arrested by SWAT a short time later in his Yarmouth home, police said.

He is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Barnstable District Court on charges including eight counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, one count of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, one count of possession of a firearm without a license to carry, and one count of possession of ammunition.

