SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is in grave condition after being pulled out of Upper Pond in Saugus, according to police.

State Police told 7NEWS a young adult was pulled from the pond at Breakheart Reservation sometime after 5:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials said CPR was administered to the man before he was taken to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

It was not yet known how long the man had been in the water or who pulled him out.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

