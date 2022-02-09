FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was riding a bicycle while intoxicated was flown to a hospital after getting hit by a car in Falmouth on Tuesday, police said.

Emergency crews responded to a reported crash on East Falmouth Highway just before 6 p.m. involving a 2018 Subaru Outback driven by a 73-year-old East Falmouth woman and a bicycle operated by a 49-year-old East Falmouth man, according to Falmouth police.

The woman and her passenger were uninjured in the crash but the bicyclist was flown to Rhode Island Hospital with undisclosed injuries, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the bicyclist was intoxicated, did not have the required lighting on his bicycle, and was riding down the middle of the poorly lit section of the roadway prior to being struck, police added.

He will be cited for violations of the Massachusetts Bicycle Safety Laws.

No additional information was immediately available.

