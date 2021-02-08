(WHDH) — A man allegedly ripped a mirror off the side of a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority bus after the driver asked him to put on a mask Sunday.

The 59-year-old suspect, whose name has not been released, has been summonsed to court for malicious destruction of property following the incident, according to transit police.

No additional information was immediately available.

On 2/7/2021 an #MBTA bus operator, of a Route 66, asked a 59 year old male to put a mask on. The male responded by ripping the mirror off the side of the bus. The male will be summoned for Malicious Destruction of Property. #WearAMask — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) February 8, 2021

