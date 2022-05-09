(WHDH) — A man suspected of robbing a Texas home stopped to mow the victim’s front and back yards before fleeing the area, police said.

Marcus Hubbard is accused of robbing a home in Port Arthur, Texas, on the evening of April 1, according to the Port Arthur Police Department.

Surveillance video shared by the department showed Hubbard mowing the victim’s lawn with a push lawnmower.

Hubbard was able to evade officers who were called to the scene and he remains at large.

Anyone with information on Hubbard’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 409-983-8600.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)