NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing robbery charges after allegedly robbing a Norwood bank at knifepoint, police said.

Matthew Bretti, 35, allegedly told a bank teller he had a knife before fleeing the area.

Police allegedly recognized Bretti from surveillance footage and found him at Norwood Hospital a short time later.

