Police: Man robs McDonald’s restaurant, shoots and wounds employee

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire are looking for a man who robbed a fast-food restaurant and then shot and wounded an employee.

Police in West Lebanon say a man with a gun approached the 19-year-old worker emptying trash at a dumpster outside a McDonald’s restaurant at about 12:30 a.m. Monday. The man, who was wearing a red shirt or red-hooded sweatshirt and had his face and head covered, forced the worker to go back inside and demanded money.

Police said after the man took the money, he forced the worker toward the rear of the restaurant and shot him in the leg. The employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

