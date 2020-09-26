Police: Man robs Tewksbury bank at gunpoint, flees on motorcycle at 130 mph

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury police are searching for a man who robbed a bank at gunpoint and fled on foot after crashing his motorcycle Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to Salem 5 Bank on Main Street were told a man robbed a bank teller at gunpoint, police said. The man allegedly fled on a black motorcycle, going as fast as 130 mph before crashing, police said.

The man continued to flee on foot in Lawrence, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Tewksbury police.

On Sept 25th a person walked into the Salem 5 Bank at 2171 Main St and robbed the teller at gunpoint. He fled on a black motorcycle at speeds in excess of 130MPH. A search for the suspect who crashed and is on foot is underway in Lawrence. Anyone with info is asked to call TPD pic.twitter.com/oPcG4uGn1q — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) September 26, 2020

