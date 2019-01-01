Police: Man running from troopers hit by 2 cars on I-495 in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An erratic driver who crashed his SUV on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton on Tuesday night was hit by two other vehicles as he tried to run from troopers and cross the highway, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a driver operating erratically at speeds of more than 100 mph on the southbound side of the highway in Marlboro about 6 p.m. attempted to stop the driver, who refused to pull over, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, a 27-year-old Billerica man, later lost control of his 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe and spun out into the center median near Exit 21, officials said. He then left his car and fled on foot through the median.

When the man made an attempt to cross the northbound lanes, he was struck by a 2017 Subaru Impreza and a 2017 Ford Explorer, according to police.

He was taken by ambulance to UMass Medical Center with serious injuries.

A state police Air Wing and K-9 team swept the area to ensure no one else had fled from the vehicle.

Two northbound lanes and one southbound lane were temporarily closed but have since reopened.

A crash reconstruction team has been called to the scene.

