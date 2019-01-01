Police: Man running from troopers hit by car on I-495 in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An erratic driver who crashed his car on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton on Tuesday night was hit by another vehicle as he tried to run from troopers and cross the highway, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a vehicle being operating erratically on the southbound side of the highway in Marlboro about 6 p.m. attempted to stop the driver, who refused to pull over, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, whose name has not been released, later lost control and spun out into the center median near Exit 21, officials said. He then left his car and fled on foot through the median.

When the man made an attempt to cross the northbound lanes, he was struck by at least one passing vehicle, according to police.

He was taken by ambulance to UMass Medical Center. There was no immediate word on his condition.

A state police Air Wing and K9 team swept the area to ensure no one else had fled from the vehicle.

Two northbound lanes and one southbound lane will be closed until further notice.

A crash reconstruction team has been called to the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

