BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing assault charges after allegedly biting a state trooper in Boston Saturday, officials said.

A trooper responding to reports of a pedestrian on I-93 northbound near Massachusetts Avenue saw the man run in front of his car near the South Bay shopping center, police said. When the trooper told the man to get down, the man allegedly threw an object at the trooper and ran onto I-93 southbound.

When the trooper grabbed the man, the man attempted to grab the trooper’s gun, police said. The man allegedly bit the trooper on the wrist and leg, causing him to bleed, before witnesses restrained him, according to police.

Joshua Ocheltree, 37, of Boston, was charged with assault and battery of a police officer, mayhem, disorderly conduct and possession of heroin. He was arraigned at Boston Municipal Court and held on $1,000 cash bail.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)