Police: Man saved after overdosing in woman’s bathroom

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) — Emergency crews in New Hampshire saved a man who overdosed in a woman’s bathroom on Tuesday morning, Portsmouth police said.

Police and firefighters responded around 8:45 a.m. to an apartment on Holiday Drive. Police say they found a man on the bathroom floor who was suffering from what they believed was a drug overdose.

Fire officials determined it was an overdose and gave the man the opioid-overdose antidote naloxone. He became responsive and was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

Initially, police said the woman did not know the man, but later informed that the individual was known to her.

No charges have been filed.

