Police: Man screaming at cars flicked lit cigarette at Wareham officer, attacked others

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was screaming and yelling at passing cars outside of the Wareham Police Department is facing serious criminal charges after authorities say he flicked a cigarette at a police officer, assaulted others, and resisted arrest during a profanity-laced tirade last month.

An officer responding to a report of a person screaming and yelling at passing cars directly in front of the station found 35-year-old Daniel Riedl, of Cataumet, in the middle of Cranberry Highway, according to Wareham police.

Moments after he was confronted, police said Riedl flicked a lit cigarette at the officer while yelling vulgarities at him. He then allegedly resisted arrest, prompting the officer to call for backup.

After Riedl was subdued in the street, he aggressively resisted officers, yelled obscenities, and tried to trip one of them, police said.

Riedl, who was wearing work boots, allegedly kicked a different officer during the booking process and spit on another.

Due to Riedl’s combativeness, police said a Taser was used to settle him down and that four officers were needed to bring him to a jail cell.

No officers were seriously hurt in the scuffle.

Riedl is charged with two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest.

Police did not say if a court date has been set.

