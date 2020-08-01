Police: Man seen forcibly removing sign from historic mill charged in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have cited a man who they say was trying to remove a sign from a historic mill in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday.

Officers patrolling the area of Canal and West Penacook streets around 7:15 a.m. found the suspect, Dennis Behrens, 47, forcibly removing the State of New Hampshire Amoskeag Mills Historical Sign from its post, police said.

Behrens, of Manchester, is being charged with one count of criminal mischief and was released on personal recognizance, according to police.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)