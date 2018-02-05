Plymouth University police are investigating a report of a suspicious person inside one of the residence halls.

Witnesses observed a man attempting to photograph people showering in a female bathroom in Mary Lyon Residential Hall Friday around 11 a.m., police said.

Officers searched the area, but did not find the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male with brown hair, a very thin build and a youthful appearance. At the time of the incident, he was wearing jeans, a black t-shirt and possibly a brown sweatshirt.

Police said that Residential Life staff continues to monitor the building and will alert the university police department of any suspicious behaviors.

Anyone with information about the incident, or other suspicious behavior, is asked to call university police at 603-535-2330.

