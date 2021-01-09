Police: Man selling frozen shrimp punched in the face at Ashmont Station

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is under arrest after police say he punched a man selling frozen shrimp aboard the Red Line tried to take them without paying.

Officers patrolling Ashmont Station around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday spotted a man running up the escalator, yelling that he was robbed, transit police said.

The victim told officers while riding the Red Line train from JFK to Ashmont, he was attempting to sell bags of frozen shrimp for $10 when the suspect approached him and said he’d take them, according to police.

The suspect then punched him in the face with a closed fist and attempted to relieve him of his bags of shrimp, police said.

The victim pointed out the suspect, who was still inside the station at the time.

The suspect, identified as Eduardo Castro, 22, gave the officers a false name and fled the scene, according to police. He was arrested shortly after.

Castro was booked and is being charged with attempted unarmed robbery and resisting arrest.

