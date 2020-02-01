Police: Man selling heroin flees officers, drives into Worcester police cruiser

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing drug charges after one crashed his car into a police cruiser while fleeing officers in Worcester Thursday, officials said.

Officers investigating drug trafficking on Fifth Avenue saw a man selling drugs and approached him in his car, police said. The man allegedly sped away, striking a police cruiser before crashing into a building, and police allegedly found 39 plastic bags of heroin in the car and 12 plastic bags of heroin in the man’s pocket.

Other officers conducting surveillance at an apartment building saw a man leave the building and run away around the building with something in his hand when he saw undercover police cars, according to police. Police allegedly found 340 grams of heroin behind the building and multiple bags of heroin in an apartment.

Esmelin Fajardo, 33, of Providence, Rhode Island, was charged with trafficking in heroin over 200 grams and Jose Nunez-Feliz, 25, of Providence, Rhode Island, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent driving to endanger, trafficking in heroin over 200 grams, distribution of a class A substance, malicious destruction of property, failing to stop for police and resisting arrest.

