Police: Man seriously injured after crashing car into tree in Dudley

DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Dudley police are investigating after a vehicle struck a tree early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a motor vehicle accident on Healy Road found a 2015 Ford Escape with heavy damage after the driver struck a tree, police say.

The man who was driving the car suffered serious injuries.

He was transported to UMASS Memorial Medical Center in Worcester for treatment.

His name has not been released.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

